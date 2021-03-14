Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Cagliari? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

In a week that saw them crash out of the Champions League, under-performing Juventus must immediately bounce back against relegation battlers Cagliari on Sunday, March 14 if they wish to retain any faint hope of retaining the Scudetto this season. The Serie A clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST) at the Sardegna Arena. However, netizens have been curious to know whether or not Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the game following the Old Lady's shock exit from the Champions League last 16.

Why was Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Juventus' last Serie A fixture?

While many were left surprised at Andrea Pirlo's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus' Serie A clash against Lazio last weekend, the Italian claimed that he made the decision only to give the five-time Ballon d'Or a much-needed 'break'. Although some suspected that Ronaldo might have been carrying a slight niggle, Pirlo explained Ronaldo needed some rest before the crunch UCL 2nd leg game against Porto on Tuesday. Juventus had suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Portugal last month.

Ronaldo made a 20-minute appearance off the bench against Lazio but the UCL game against Porto at the Allianz Stadium saw Cristiano Ronaldo return to Juventus' starting line-up. However, the 36-year-old struggled to make an impact on the game as the Bianconeri crashed out of the elite European tournament. Porto were reduced to 10 men, lost the game 3-2 as the tie ended 4-4 but qualified into the next round courtesy of the away goals rule.

Is there any Cristiano Ronaldo injury update? Juventus team news ahead of Cagliari clash

So far, there has been no report suggesting that Ronaldo sustained an injury during the game against Porto. He was also spotted training with the Juventus squad on Friday. However, the visitors will be without Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala and Merih Demiral for the game on Sunday.

For the hosts, Charalampos Lykogiannis and Leonardo Pavoletti are unavailable. Riccardo Sottil, Sebastian Walukiewicz and midfielder Marko Rog are also doubts for the game.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight vs Cagliari?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to spearhead Juventus' attack against Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena. The Portuguese forward is Juventus' top scorer this season with 27 goals across all competitions. However, Juventus are currently in third place on the Serie A table, 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have played one more game.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram