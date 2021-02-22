Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Crotone? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

Defending champions Juventus have a daunting challenge when they take on Crotone in Serie A. Andrea Pirlo's men are winless in their previous three games and wouldn't be keen on extending the streak on Monday, February 22 (February 23 according to IST).

Club ace Cristiano Ronaldo's presence for the clash is of utmost paramountcy because of the fact that he has been an outstanding performer under Pirlo since the start of the current campaign. Thus the question remains — is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Any Cristiano Ronaldo injury update?

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the starting line up against FC Porto in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The five-time Champions League winner looked hapless as the Portuguese outfit went on to inflict a harsh defeat on Juventus, with Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega striking twice.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo is completely match-fit and is expected to start in the attack against Crotone. Speaking to the media in the pre-match presser, the manager has confirmed that the 36-year-old has been working on his freekick skills, asserting that goals from set-pieces are crucial, especially against teams who deploy defensive tactics against the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo has racked up 23 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season, the most by a player in the team. He has also bagged three assists to his credit. Interestingly, the former Real Madrid superstar hasn't scored in the previous three games, last bringing up the opener against AS Roma early this month.

Juventus vs Crotone team news

Pirlo will be without the services of Arthur Melo because of his muscle injury. The Brazilian midfielder's recovery is being assessed every day, as stated by the manager. Juan Cuadrado also sits out with a similar concern. The legendary centre-back pairing of Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci is out with a calf and muscle injury respectively. Adrien Rabiot remains suspended.

Meanwhile, Crotone have a decent squad at their disposal when they visit the Allianz Stadium. Giovanni Stroppa is the only absentee from the squad, due to a muscle injury.

Serie A live stream details

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2. The Juventus vs Crotone live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while live scores and timely developments of the game can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details of the match:

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Monday, February 22 (February 23 according to IST)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter