Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Dynamo Kyiv In Tuesday's Champions League Clash?

Juventus start their Champions League campaign with a visit to Ukraine, where they take on Dynamo Kyiv in Matchday 1 of the Champions League. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo will be looking to end the club's 25-year Champions League drought, as he seeks to win the competition this season. With star player Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for COVID-19, many fans have wondered about the player’s return, with several taking to social media to seek a Cristiano Ronaldo return update.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus preview: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

After making a shaky start to Serie A, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo will be looking to begin his Champions League campaign on a positive note. Juventus were held to a surprising 1-1 away draw against Crotone last time out, with Pirlo calling his team ‘young’ and ‘naïve’ after the game. Juventus are currently placed fifth on the Serie A table, with eight points from five games.

Dynamo Kyiv, on the other hand, have made an impressive start to their campaign. The club currently finds itself at the top of the Ukraine Premier League standings, with 14 points from six games. Dynamo Kyiv defeated Rukh Vynnky 2-0 in their last game to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: When will Cristiano Ronaldo return?

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his side’s game against Dynamo Kyiv after testing positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old featured during Portugal's draw with France but has since been in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus. While Cristiano Ronaldo is currently not displaying any symptoms, he will continue his recovery when Juventus take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

The Juventus forward is currently in Turin, after travelling from Portugal in a private air ambulance. The attacker recently refuted any rumours of him violating safety protocol, as he talked about the responsibility of doing the right thing. Cristiano Ronaldo has been regularly sharing his photos while he spends his time in self-isolation away from friends and family.

Cristiano Ronaldo return: When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

While Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely out of his side’s Champions League game against Juventus, the attacker is also set to miss Juventus’ Serie A clash against Verona on October 25. Multiple media reports speculated on the Cristiano Ronaldo return date also suggested that the Portuguese star’s much-awaited face-off against Barcelona forward Lionel Messi could be delayed as well.

According to UEFA rules, the player has to return a COVID-19 negative test seven days before a game. Therefore, Ronaldo needs to test negative for coronavirus by October 21 in order to be eligible for the Juventus vs Barcelona game. According to the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return for the Serie A game against Spezia next month.

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram