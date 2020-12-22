Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Fiorentina? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the Golden Foot on Sunday for his scintillating run of form throughout the season. Having already netted 44 goals in as many games this calendar year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner looks to continue his goalscoring form in the coming matchdays to propel his side to the top of the competition. Juventus next play Fiorentina in the Serie A with fans keen on knowing this: is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Any Cristiano Ronaldo injury update?

Ronaldo has been in fine form this season, having guided his side to the top of the Champions League Group G standings with a brace at the Camp Nou. Since the heroics against Barcelona, the 35-year-old Portuguese forward has played three games in the Serie A, netting four times in all.

In the previous game against Parma, the former Real Madrid superstar netted twice after Dejan Kulusevski's opener. Besides, on-loan striker Alvaro Morata netted the fourth goal for Andrea Pirlo. With Juventus next going up against Fiorentina, questions on Ronaldo's fitness have also come to the fore considering the hectic schedule. '

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

⚪⚫ @Cristiano has equalled Omar Sivori, the last player to score 33 goals in a single calendar year in @SerieA_EN, in 1961 👏🔥#ParmaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/o4ELf5aRmX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 19, 2020

Ronaldo is completely match-fit and will be keen on playing against Fiorentina. The Portuguese international missed out on some key games earlier after he contracted the novel coronavirus during the international break. But he has bounced back ever since in a splendid display and is likely to start up front tonight.

Juventus team news and Serie A standings

Pirlo will have to cope with a couple of injuries ahead of the Fiorentina clash at Allianz Stadium. Midfielder Arthur is out of the clash due to a thigh injury and will return only in mid-January next year. Besides, Turkey international Merih Demiral has been excluded from the squad due to a muscle injury.

Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli will be without Patrick Cutrone due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Juventus have stumbled in the Serie A, with AC Milan maintaining their firm hold in the competition. The defending Serie A champions sit third in the standings with 27 points to their credit in 13 games, trailing by four points to AC Milan.

