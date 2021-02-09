Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Inter Milan? Coppa Italia Semi-final Team News

Juventus welcome Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday, February 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Wednesday, February 10) according to IST. With important fixtures coming up, here is a look at Pirlo's team selection and whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against the Milan outfit or not.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo is completely match-fit and available for selection. However, with Juventus heading into the match following a one-goal advantage and play the second leg at home turf, Pirlo has raised a few concerns and could bench the Portuguese international in order to rest him for the upcoming Serie A fixtures. With Pirlo having majority of his players available for selection, the Juventus manager could adopt a defensive approach in this game and bench his star striker against Inter Milan on Tuesday. Pirlo has made it clear time and again that the team does not depend on Ronaldo for scoring, citing his willingness to bench or rest him whenever required.

Additionally, Ronaldo's presence is mainly in doubt after the prolific player received a yellow card in the first leg of the semi-final. Should he receive another one in this game, he will not be allowed to play in the final should Juventus advance.

However, it was Cristiano Ronaldo himself who stole the show in the first leg of the Coppa Itala semi-final. Juventus suffered from an early setback as Inter Milan's Laturo Martinez handed the Nezzzauri an early lead within the 10 minutes of the game.

But Inter Milan's happiness was short-lived as Juventus were handed a penalty in the 26th minutes of the game. Stepping up to take the penalty kick, Cristiano Ronaldo converted the spot-kick and score the equalizer for Juventus. He also went on to find the back of the net again in the 35th minute of the match as Ronaldo's first-half brace turned the match in Andrea Pirlo’s favour.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Predicted Playing 11s

Juventus- Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski

Inter Milan- Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Ivan Perisic, Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Andrea Pirlo will look to qualify for the finals of the Italian Cup Competition and make it seven straight wins across all competitions with a victory over Inter Milan. With the hosts playing the second leg on home turf, Juventus start the match as heavy favourites and look likely to defeat Antonio Conte's men again. The Turin outfit is expected to cement their position into the finals of Coppa Italia with a narrow win on Tuesday.

Prediction- Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan