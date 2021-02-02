Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Inter Milan? Juventus Team News For Coppa Italia

Juventus will take a trip to Milan as they are set to lock horns against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the San Siro on February 2 and is set to kick off at 1:15 AM (Wednesday, February 3) according to IST. Andrea Pirlo's men are set to play crucial league matches against AS Roma and Napoli soon which could have a drastic effect on their Serie A rankings. With important fixtures coming up, we check about Pirlo's team selection and look if Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against the Milan outfit.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo is completely match-fit. However, Pirlo has raised a few concerns as the World Cup winner could rest Ronaldo with the majority of his players available for selection. Juventus will only miss Paulo Dybala as the Argentine attacker is struggling to recover from a knee injury that is keeping him unavailable for selection.

Apart from Dybala, Andrea Pirlo has a fully fit squad available for selection as there have been no new reports of any fresh injury concerns before their match against Inter Milan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been included in the squad to play Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. The Portuguese striker is expected to join Spanish striker Alvaro Morata in Juventus' attack.

Predicted Playing 11 as Ronaldo expected to start against Inter

Andrea Pirlo is expected to start Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to take a step closer to lifting their second piece of silverware this season as we take a look at the predicted playing 11 of both teams:

Inter Milan- Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Bastoni, Christian Eriksen, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Ivan Perisic, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Juventus vs Inter Milan match prediction

Juventus face a mammoth task over two legs as they look to overcome Inter Milan in the Cup competition. The Nerazzurri are a well-settled team with a great manager in Antonio Conte at the helm. Both the teams have a great squad with quality players that can change the outcome of a match with their performances.

While Inter Milan are missing Lukakau, Hakimi, and Danilo D’Ambrosio, they also hold a major advantage, being the home side in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. We expect a thrilling encounter with both teams fighting it out to take the lead before heading into the second leg of this semi-final clash. We predict a narrow win for Inter Milan in the first leg of this tie.

Inter Milan 1-0 Juventus