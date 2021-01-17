Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Inter Milan? Juventus Team News For Serie A Clash

Inter Milan will square off against Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday, January 17. The Serie A clash between Inter and Juventus is scheduled to commence at 8:45 PM local time (Monday, January 18 at 1:15 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the high-octane game.

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Is the Juventus talisman suffering an injury?

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start in Juve's Coppa Italia Round of 16 game against Genoa on Wednesday but did come on as a substitute late in the second half when the score was still 2-2. Juventus eventually won their game against Genoa thanks to a goal from Hamza Rafia in the first period of extra time to book their spot into the quarter-finals of the competition. However, several fans on social media wondered why Ronaldo hadn't started the game.

After the game, there were no reports which suggested that Ronaldo had suffered from any injury. Hence it was believed that Juve boss Andrea Pirlo was keen on giving the Portuguese superstar a rest until his services were deemed necessary late in the game. However, in a crunch Serie A fixture this weekend, Ronaldo is likely to return to the starting line-up if he's available.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Juventus team news vs Inter Milan

Quite surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pictured in training with the rest of the Juventus squad on Friday. Fans on social media were quick to notice that the 35-year-old wasn't among the players training with the camp. However, there haven't been any confirmed reports that Ronaldo will miss the game against Inter Milan. Despite Ronaldo not training with the squad on Friday, he is likely to feature against Inter Milan unless he's sustained an injury.

However, Juventus will be without the likes of Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt due to COVID-19. Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is still on the treatment table. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is also likely to return to the starting line-up following a rest during midweek - with Gianluigi Buffon dropping to the bench.

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, Bonucci, Frabotta; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo.

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal; Young; Martinez, Lukaku.

Image Credits - Juventus Instagram