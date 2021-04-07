Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Napoli? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

Defending Serie A champions Juventus will continue their league title defence when they square off against Napoli on Wednesday, April 7. The Bianconeri are currently at the fourth spot of the Serie A standings and will look to earns some more points by defeating Gennaro Gattuso’s team. Cristiano Ronaldo's availability will be keen for Andrea Pirlo for the upcoming match, considering Juventus’ last outing ended in a draw. This raises the question – “Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?”

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

The Cristiano Ronaldo return is certain as he completely fit for the game against Napoli. CR7 played the last game against Torino and even scored a goal in the 79th minute. However, the game ended in a draw (2-2), with Andrea Pirlo’s squad yet again leaving the stadium without securing a win. Ahead of the Torino clash, Juventus lost to Benevento, 0-1, thanks to a goal from Gli Stregoni’s ace Adolfo Gaich.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Serie A standings update

Despite their recent form, Cristiano Ronaldo & co. are at the fourth spot of the table with 56 points. The Bianconeri have played twenty-eight games so far in the tournament, winning sixteen and losing four (eight draws). Napoli, on the other hand, also have 56 points but are at the fifth spot of the standings with a win-loss record of 18-8 (two draws).

Cristiano Ronaldo Injury update: Juventus and Napoli team news

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Juventus team news

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s return has been confirmed for the Napoli clash, Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci are set to miss the games as they tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and are currently in quarantine. Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur, on the other hand, are expected to join the line-up after serving their suspensions after breaking COVID-19 guidelines.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Napoli team news

Napoli will enter the Allianz Stadium without goalkeeper David Ospina, Amir Rrahmani and Faouzi Ghoulam, who are all listed injured. However, other than that, Gennaro Gattuso has some strong players in his squad and fans can expect him to include them all in his starting line-up. Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens and Giovanni Di Lorenzo shined in the last match against Crotone, with fans expecting them to do the same against Ronaldo & co.

Injured: David Ospina, Amir Rrahmani, Faouzi Ghoulam

Suspended: None

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram