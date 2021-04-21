Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Parma? Ronaldo Injury Update Latest

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus will next face Parma at the Juventus Stadium as they look to solidify their place in the top four. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 21 at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, April 22 at 12:15 AM IST). With hopes of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season on the line for Juventus, it raises the questions - 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight' or 'When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?'

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Juventus fans will be deeply concerned as their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo missed the last game against Atalanta due to a flexor problem. Without Ronaldo, Juve were extremely poor against Atalanta as not only did they lose 1-0 but they also just had one shot on target the entire game. However, Juventus fans will be happy to know that the latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update is not serious as explained by manager Andrea Pirlo.

"We’ll try to get him back for Wednesday. Cristiano’s flexor problem happened after the last game and he wasn’t able to push himself this week as he saw fit. We prefer not to take risks. Cristiano played more than was expected in the national team, otherwise he would have returned earlier. The accumulation of fatigue is a problem for everyone," said Pirlo when asked about an update on Cristiano Ronaldo injury.

Ronaldo has been a key figure for Juventus all season and will be of utmost importance with the league heading towards the business end of the season. With 62 points after 31 games, Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A table and are just two points clear of fifth-place Napoli. A Cristiano Ronaldo return can be a big boost for Juventus as the Portuguese international is Serie A's top goalscorer with 25 goals.

Juventus vs Parma team news: Cristiano Ronaldo return expected

While a Cristiano Ronaldo return is expected for Juventus, Pirlo's side will continue to be without Federico Chiesa due to a hamstring injury, and Federico Bernardeschi who tested positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, injury woes continue for Parma who are without a number of players. Roberto D'Aversa's side will be without Joshua Zirkzee, Juan Brunetta, Simon Sohm, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Wylan Cyprien and Han Nicolussi as all are still sidelined with injuries.

Juventus predicted starting line-up : Gianluigi Buffon; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci; Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma predicted starting line-up: Luigi Sepe; Andrea Conti, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Dennis Man, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho