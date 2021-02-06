Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Roma? Juventus Team News For Serie A Clash

Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia to put his side in the driving seat. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in decent form ever since the start of the ongoing campaign. On Friday, February 5, he celebrated his 36th birthday, thus racking up questions if he will be available for the Serie A clash against AS Roma a day later.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo training pictures go viral

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to cancel Lautaro Martinez's opener in the first leg of the Coppa Italia quarter-final. He further stamped his authority in the game after a sensational goal to put his side in the front. But he was subbed off by Andrea Pirlo in the 77th minute to be replaced by Alvaro Morata, triggering injury rumours.

Done ⚽️💪🏽

Have a good day!😉👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DN9lo4gMbS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 4, 2021

But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is completely fit. He has been training with the Juventus squad prior to his birthday and went on to post a few pictures from the training session as well. The former Real Madrid superstar is most likely to spearhead the attack for the defending champions against Roma.

How to watch Serie A live? Juventus vs AS Roma live stream

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2. The Juventus vs AS Roma live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Serie A live:

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 10.30 pm IST

Juventus vs AS Roma team news

Andrea Pirlo has fewer injury concerns than AS Roma but misses out on a couple of key players. Paulo Dybala is yet to recover from a knee injury and will not be present on the field when Juventus host Roma. Franco Israel is out with a head injury while Rodrigo Bentancur stands suspended.

Roma have a long list of injury issues. Paulo Franceso will have to cope with the absence of Nicolo Zaniolo. He misses out due to a hamstring injury. Chris Smalling's availability is doubtful for the clash so is Bryan Reynolds'. Besides, Lorenzo Pellegrini misses out due to suspension.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter