Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Spain? Portugal Team News

Portugal and Spain kickstart their preparations for the one upcoming European Championship with an international friendly against each other on Friday, June 4. The friendly is set to serve as a warm-up match for both teams as they look to get back into game mode ahead of the Euro 2020 campaigns. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been a constant feature for the country in recent times as we look to answer the question "Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?"

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Despite rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo being unwell, the Juventus star has been deemed fit to start ahead of the Portugal clash against Spain with the striker all set to don the national colours after the end of the club season. The 36-year-old attacker will be eager to fire up all cylinders and get going in the friendlies ahead of Portugal's European Championship tournament opener in Budapest against Hungary on June 15.

Slotted in Group F of the Euro 2020, Portugal have a tough task at hand with the likes of 2018 World Cup winners France and 2014 World Cup winners Germany present in the table. With the third spot also getting the job done of qualify for the round of 16, Portugal will be looking to make a statement and top the "group of death" by getting the better of France and Germany this month.

Portugal team news

Fernando Santos has a solid group of players available at his disposal with the Portugal squad for 2020 filled with exciting talent and experienced veterans of the game. However, the Portuguese head coach will not be able to call upon a few players for the international friendly against Spain. Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva expected to be handed some time to rest following their inclusion in the Champions League final last Saturday. The Man City trio is expected to be on the bench for the friendlies despite being certain starters for the team in the highly anticipated Euro 2020.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers quartet of Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho alongside fellow Premier League star Diogo Jota are expected to feature for the 2016 Euro winners on Friday. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has also been a regular starter for Portugal and could be included in the starting 11 with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the line against Spain.

Portugal Predicted Playing 11

Rui Patricio. Raphael Guerreiro, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo