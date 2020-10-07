Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Spain? Portugal Vs Spain Team News And Preview

Portugal take on Spain in an international friendly this week before their round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. The two sides will be hoping that the friendly will help get the national sides up to speed before they take on their respective opponents in the competition. The latest round of fixtures also offers Cristiano Ronaldo the opportunity to break Iran legend Ali Daei’s record tally of 109 goals. However, after the star forward missed a game due to injury in the last international break, fans have wondered whether Ronaldo will feature against Spain.

Portugal vs Spain preview: Cristiano Ronaldo return on the cards?

The Portugal vs Spain game will begin on Wednesday night, October 7 (October 8 in India) at 12:15 am IST. The friendly will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. Viewers in India can catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. For fans looking to watch the Portugal vs Spain game online, they can log onto the SonyLIV app. Both the sides will be looking to start the latest round of international fixtures on a positive note, as they aim to build momentum ahead of the crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Já saiu a lista! 🗒️ Estes são os convocados para os jogos com 🇪🇸Espanha, 🇫🇷França e 🇸🇪Suécia! #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo



Here's the list! 🗒️ These are the players called up for the games against 🇪🇸Spain, 🇫🇷France and 🇸🇪Sweden! #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/BeTi6avecs — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

While the 35-year-old was seen training ahead of the Spain clash, it remains to be seen whether the forward will make the starting lineup. With UEFA Nations League fixtures against France and Sweden on the horizon, Fernando Santos may choose to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the international friendly. With Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence and Joao Felix capable of deputizing for Cristiano Ronaldo, fans may see the star forward rested for the encounter.

Supporters will also be wary of the Cristiano Ronaldo injury concerns just like the last international break. While the Juventus ace brought up a century of goals for Portugal last time out, he had to miss the first game of the competition due to an infected toe.

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Discussing the Cristiano Ronaldo injury, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo last month admitted that the Portuguese star will decide when he plays for Juventus. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the Juventus coach revealed that while the forward isn’t tired, he will be looking to rest the star during less important games this season. Talking about Ronaldo's fitness, Pirlo claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is well aware of his body and it is up to him to decide when to rest and when to step up.

While Cristiano Ronaldo may be rested for the international friendly for Spain, he will surely make the starting lineup for Portugal's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram