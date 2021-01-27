Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs SPAL? Juventus Team News For Coppa Italia Clash

Italian champions Juventus will square off against SPAL in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia after a blistering victory against Genoa in the Round of 16 of the competition. Club icon Cristiano Ronaldo has seen a slight dip in form in the past few games, raising doubts if he is facing some fitness issues ahead of the quarter-final clash.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Ronaldo has netted just twice in the previous five games across all competitions. His recent slump of form has been seemingly visible with the turn of the year. But the 35-year-old has been crucial for Andrea Pirlo, nevertheless, providing an assist to midfielder Arthur Melo's opener in Juventus' victory against Bologna.

Vittoria molto importante! Siamo sulla strada giusta!

Avanti così 🏳️🏴💪🏽#finoallafine pic.twitter.com/iLnf4De22D — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 24, 2021

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is completely match-fit. He has been included in the squad to play SPAL in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia. Ronaldo is likely to start in the attack for Andrea Pirlo, alongside Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who has been in scintillating form ever since the start of the season.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Juventus match preview with Ronaldo likely to start

Juventus arrive into the game following a thrilling victory over Bologna in the Serie A. Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie netted once each for the Turin-based outfit to seal the maximum points from the game. Juventus defeated Genoa in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Dejan Kulusevski bagged the opener as early as the second minute. Besides, Alvaro Morata doubled the lead for Pirlo in the 23rd minute, only for Lennart Czyborra to pull one back one goal five minutes later. Besides, Filippo Melegoni equalised in the 74th minute. With the game in the extra time, Hamza Rafia bagged the winner in the 104th minute to advance further.

Juventus vs SPAL team news

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will have to cope in the absence of Paulo Dybala. The Argentina international is out due to a knee injury and looks to mark his return only next month. Besides, Franco Israel also misses out for the defending Italian champions following a head injury. On the other hand, SPAL midfielder Federico di Francesco, out with a muscle injury, is the only absentee ahead of the crucial fixture.

