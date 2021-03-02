Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Spezia? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

Juventus welcome Spezia for their upcoming Matchday 25 clash in the ongoing Serie A on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on March 2 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Wednesday, March 3) according to IST. With fixtures coming thick and fast for Juventus, we have a look at Andrea Pirlo's potential team selection and have a look at if Cristiano Ronaldo is playing tonight against Spezia.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight: Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update

Cristiano Ronaldo is completely fit and raring to go as Juventus aim to get back in the title race and hope to compete for the Serie A challenge with the Milan outfits leading the race. The 36-year old attacker last featured for Juventus during their away trip to Hellas Verona where the Portuguese forward found the back of the net to hand Juventus the lead within the first five minutes of the second half. However, Hellas Verona managed to crawl back into the game as Antion Barak's 77th-minute equaliser made sure that the hosts walk away with a point at the end of the 90 minutes.

The former Real Madrid star has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 19 goals so far. Currently on the top of Serie A's goal-scoring charts, Ronaldo has just one more goal than Inter Milan Striker Romelu Lukaku and will see the game against Spezia as an opportunity to add more goals to his tally.

Juventus Team News

The reigning Serie A champions will start the match without the services of as many as five first-team players. Head coach Andrea Pirlo will not be able to call upon his first-choice defenders with Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci joining Giorgio Chiellini in the treatment room. Alvaro Morata has been going through health problems and will not be in contention for selection due to his intestinal illness. Paulo Dybala also misses out on the attacking front as the Argentine has become a long-term absentee for Juventus this season.

Juventus vs Spezia Team News: Potential Playing 11

Juventus - Wojciech Szczęsny, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Gianluca Frabotta, Danilo, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski

Spezia - Ivan Provedel,Julian Chabot, Ardian Ismajli, Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez, Riccardo Saponara, Kevin Audelo, Emmanuel Gyasi

Juventus vs Spezia Prediction

The hosts will once again rely on their talismanic attacker to find the back of the net and get them three crucial points. Given Spezia's current form, we expect Juventus to register a comfortable victory on Tuesday.

