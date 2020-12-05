Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Torino? Juventus Team News For Serie A Fixture

The Derby della Mole takes place at the Juventus Stadium with Juventus taking on Torino in the league. The Juventus vs Torino live game will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 10:30 PM IST. After star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the side’s last Serie A fixture against Benevento, fans have been taking to social media to find out the latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update. Here is the full Juventus team news and Cristiano Ronaldo return update ahead of the iconic match.

Juventus vs Torino: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Torino in Serie A. Andrea Pirlo’s side have managed to win just two out of their last five games in the league, with their last fixture against Benevento ending in a 1-1 draw. Despite their patchy form, the defending champions are just one of the two teams still unbeaten in Serie A and will be looking to get the bragging rights when they face Torino on Matchday 10.

Torino, on the other hand, have struggled massively this season, particularly because of their porous defence. The visitors have already conceded a league-high 22 goals this season and will have their task cut out against an attack featuring some of the best forwards in the league. Torino are currently placed 18th in the Serie A standings and come into the Turin derby on the back of a fighting 2-2 draw against Sampdoria.

Latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update ahead of derby

Cristiano Ronaldo was afforded a last during last week’s trip to Benevento, with coach Andrea Pirlo claiming that the 35-year-old was feeling tired. The forward has had his fair share of injuries this season, with the Portuguese also testing positive for COVID-19. However, the rest seemed to have done Ronaldo a world of good, with the forward scoring a great goal during the midweek clash against Dynamo Kyiv in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo return: Will attacker start against Torino?

With Andrea Pirlo not giving any specific Cristiano Ronaldo injury update ahead of the Matchday 10 clash, it is widely expected the famous star will start the Serie A fixture. Despite missing several games with injury and illness, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form in the league, scoring eight goals in just five appearances. With Juventus sharing pictures of the Portuguese icon training ahead of the fixture, the 35-year-old is set to make the starting 11.

Juventus team news: When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be fit for the Juventus vs Torino game, Andrea Pirlo has some injury concerns going into the fixture. In-form striker Alvaro Morata misses out, with the Spanish striker sent off in the last game. Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon are also struggling for fitness, with Merih Demiral recently picking up a knock too.

