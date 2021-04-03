Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Torino? Juventus Team News For Turin Derby

After a decent performance during the international break with the Portuguese national football team, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen on marking his return for Juventus on Saturday. The defending Serie A champions will take on Torino on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Questions such as - 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?' and 'When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?", doing the rounds.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo stood hapless as his side were humiliated at Allianz Stadium by strugglers Benevento in Serie A. Adolfo Gaich scored in the second half to rob the Turin based outfit of the maximum points from the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then went on to join the Portuguese national team and participated in every game of the World Cup European qualifiers' campaign for Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo has returned to Turin after the completion of the international break. To answer the 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?' query, the former Real Madrid superstar has been included in the squad for the Turin derby. Speaking on the Cristiano Ronaldo return to Turin, manager Andrea Pirlo asserted that the 36-year-old is in high spirits following the international break. He is expected to start in the attack alongside Alvaro Morata. At the moment, there is no Cristiano Ronaldo injury for Pirlo to deal with, which is a huge boost for Juventus.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Juventus team news amid Cristiano Ronaldo return to Turin

Juventus have struggled for fine form since the start of the current campaign. The manager's struggle seems to have worsened ahead of the Turin derby with some major absentees on Saturday. Andrea Pirlo will miss out on three key midfielders - Paulo Dybala, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie after the three violated the COVID-19 guidelines to attend a party hosted by the USMNT star.

As per various media reports in Italy, Dybala and Arthur were part of an event hosted at McKennie's villa involving 10 to 20 people. The said numbers are in violation of coronavirus protocols in Italy, thus forcing Juventus to act against them. Besides, Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral recently tested positive for COVID-19, while Gianluigi Buffon remains suspended.

How to watch Torino vs Juventus live?

With the 'Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?' answer mostly being yes, the thrilling Serie A live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Torino vs Juventus live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Torino vs Juventus live:

Venue: Olimpico di Torino

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 9.30 pm IST

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter