Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Verona? Juventus Team News For Serie A fixture

Juventus will square off against Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday, February 27. The Serie A clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, February 28 at 1:15 AM IST). However, social media has been abuzz over whether or not Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the game against Verona given the lack of attacking options available for Andrea Pirlo.

ALSO READ: Haaland Transfer: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Approves Move For Dortmund Striker

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Juventus forward set to feature against Hellas Verona

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature against Hellas Verona on Saturday. The 36-year-old forward was pictured training with his Juventus teammates on Friday as well. Ronaldo looked healthy and in high spirits during the training session. There have been no reports suggesting that Ronaldo is carrying any sort of injury and barring any late mishap, the Portuguese attacker is likely to start against Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

ALSO READ: Alisson To Miss Father's Funeral Due To COVID-19 Travel Restrictions In Another Setback

Ronaldo scored two goals against Crotone on Monday to help Juventus to a 3-0 win and keep the pressure on the two Milan clubs above them. Ronaldo is currently leading the Serie A goalscoring charts with 18 goals his name. In total, he has scored 25 times for the Bianconeri across all competitions this season.

While there has been some talk of Ronaldo possibly getting a rest for the weekend game to focus primarily on winning the Champions League, it is unlikely that Andrea Pirlo will drop his star forward. Juventus are currently eight points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan, with a game in hand. Juventus will be hoping for Ronaldo to continue his impressive form in front of goal when they square off against Verona.

ALSO READ: An Emotional Roller Coaster: Flamengo Fans Celebrate Brazilian League Title

Juventus team news and injuries ahead of Verona clash

The worry for Juventus in defence continues, as Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado will miss out due to injury. Full-back Danilo will serve a one-game suspension and miss the game against Verona.

Teenage centre-back Radu Dragusin might therefore be called upon by Pirlo to start alongside the other defensive options Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro. Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Frabotta might slot in as wing-backs if Pirlo opts for a 3-5-2 formation. However, Wojciech Szczesny is likely to return at Gianluigi Buffon's expense between the sticks for Juventus.

Ronaldo is expected to spearhead the attack for the visitors and should be partnered with Dejan Kulusevski. Paulo Dybala remains injured while Alvaro Morata is suffering from an intestinal illness.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba And Jadon Sancho Star In EPIC Pepsi Max Advert, Fans Roar: WATCH

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram