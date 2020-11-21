Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Vs Cagliari? Juventus Team News Ahead Of Serie A Clash

Juventus take on Cagliari in their first game after the international break on Matchday 8 in Serie A this weekend. The fixture will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday night, November 21 (Nov 22 in India) at 1:15 am IST. With Juventus facing an injury crisis ahead of the game, many fans have taken to social media to check whether star player Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to play. Here is the latest Cristiano Ronaldo injury update ahead of the game.

Juventus vs Cagliari preview: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Juventus will be hoping to put their indifferent form from before the international break behind them, in a run which has seen them win just one of their last five league games. The Turin side played out a dramatic 1-1 draw against Lazio last time out, with Felipe Caicedo’s last gasp equalizer cancelling out Ronaldo’s first-half strike. The Bianconeri currently sit fifth in the Serie A table with just 13 points from seven games.

After a slow start to the season, Cagliari seem to have turned a corner and have now won three out of their last four games. The visitors are placed 11th in the league with 10 points from seven games. They come into the game after beating Sampdoria 2-0 before the break. Cagliari finally beat Juventus the last time these two sides met in July, registering a 2-0 win at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

As is the case after the international break, managers are looking to manage the workload of their players as they make a return to club football. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo featured heavily across Portugal’s all three games. The Portugal skipper has been in great form since recovering from COVID-19 and has scored six times in five games this season.

Ahead of the Juventus vs Cagliari game, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo while giving an injury update did not mention any Cristiano Ronaldo injury news, with the Portuguese set to start the Serie A fixture. The attacker himself posted a picture from training on his social media accounts, where he is seen posing with his teammates. Media reports have also suggested that in the absence of several key players, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Juventus as well for the first time since moving to Turin.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo set to be named Juventus captain for the first time against Cagliari.

[The Sun] pic.twitter.com/AG6k8Lv0VQ — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) November 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo return confirmed: Juventus team news for Cagliari game

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature from the start, Andrea Pirlo has a defensive crisis on his hands. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are both out, while Merih Demiral is unavailable as well. Aaron Ramsey will miss the game too, while Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot suffered knocks during the international break and will be assessed later. Rodrigo Bentancur is back in contention after recovering from COVID-19 with Alex Sandro also set to return after a long injury layoff.

Image Credits: Juventus Instagram