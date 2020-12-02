Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Vs Dynamo Kyiv? Juventus Team News For Champions League

Following a scintillating victory against Ferencvaros in the Champions League, Juventus succeeded in sealing a berth in the Round of 16 of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for Andrea Pirlo, while Alvaro Morata bagged the winner in the previous game. The Turin=based outfit next take on Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 5 of the Champions League, with Cristiano Ronaldo injury rumours doing the rounds after he sat out for the most recent Serie A clash.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo injured? When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Following a thumping victory against Ferencvaros which saw Juventus throng the group stage, Ronaldo was excluded from the squad to play Benevento in Serie A. His exclusion raised doubts if the Portuguese international was injured with some crucial fixtures ahead for the defending Serie A champions.

Indeed, Ronaldo's exclusion provided detrimental to the Turin-based outfit, as has been seen on several occasions this season. Fans were desperate for the club to provide Cristiano Ronaldo injury update but to no avail. Meanwhile, Juventus were held by Benevento. Although Morata scored the opener for Pirlo, Gaetano Letizia netted the equaliser, with the Spaniard being sent off in the injury time.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo return on cards?

Although Juventus have already qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, Pirlo wouldn't want to repeat the same mistake he did in the previous Serie A clash. Ronaldo is completely match fit and was rested against Benevento due to technical reasons.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is included in the Champions League squad to play Dynamo Kyiv. Pictures of the former Real Madrid superstar training alongside his teammates have been put out by the official Twitter handle of Juventus, suggesting he is set to participate in the clash.

Juventus team news as Dybala is set to be rested

During the pre-match presser, Pirlo has confirmed that the trio of Ronaldo, Morata and Paulo Dybala will not start together against Dynamo Kyiv. The manager claims the Argentine midfielder will be rested to arrive fresh for the Turin derby which is set to be played on Saturday. Meanwhile, the manager faces no major injury issues ahead of the clash. Matthijs de Ligt has marked his return a few games back and has already sealed his spot under Pirlo. But, Georgio Chiellini is doubtful for the game after he experienced some physical discomfort a few days back.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter