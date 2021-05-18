Is De Bruyne Playing Tonight Vs Brighton? Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update

Manchester City are all set to square off against Brighton & Hove Albion in the penultimate matchday of the ongoing Premier League on Tuesday, May 18. The English domestic league clash is set to be played at the American Express Community Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7 PM BST(11: 30 PM IST). With Pep Guardiola expected to make a host of changes in the team in order to manage game time and provide adequate rest to his players ahead of their Champions League final, we look to answer the question "is De Bruyne playing tonight?"

De Bruyne return: When is De Bruyne coming back?

The Belgian midfielder was unavailable for Manchester City's previous two matches which saw the Cityzens lose out to Chelsea earlier this month and their last week's 4-3 win at Newcastle due to a minor muscle injury. Ahead of Man City's match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, Pep Guardiola has shared the Kevin De Bruyne injury update with the media.

Kevin De Bruyne injury update

The Spanish tactician revealed that Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in first-team training for the last two days and is in contention to start against the Seagulls. The Man City head coach spoke on the importance of Kevin De Bruyne and revealed how the Belgian midfielder will be assessed ahead of the game before handing him a start against Brighton on Tuesday.

PEP 💬 Kev is important like everyone is. The fact when we are able to stick together and be able to push each other will be possible to win it. Kevin is important everyone knows it but everyone is at the same level, we will see his level and see if he is fit to play. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2021

Despite being available for selection, Pep Guardiola is expected to rest the 29-year-old midfielder and hand him some valuable minutes off the bench and ease him back into the action while making sure he isn't rusty ahead of the Champions League final.

Brighton vs Man City team news

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Man City will start the match without the services of Sergio Aguero as the Argentine striker is suffering from niggles and discomfort in his adductor ruling him out for the Brighton clash. Scott Carson, who was handed a surprising debut has also been confirmed to make way for first-choice goalkeeper Ederson with the Brazilian being called upon after the much-needed rest against Newcastle United.

Brighton, on the other hand, are set to miss out on as many as four first-team players for the match. The Seagulls will be unable to call the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk against Manchester City. Head coach Graham Potter will also be sweating over the fitness and availability of Davy Propper and Joel Veltman with the duo being a major doubt for the Tuesday night encounter against the Premier League winners.