Is De Bruyne Playing Tonight Vs Porto? Man City Team News Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Manchester City begin their European campaign against FC Porto as Pep Guardiola’s quest for a first Champions League crown continues. The Man City vs Porto game will take place on Thursday, October 22 at 12:30 AM IST. With star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne injuring himself during the international break, many fans have taken to social media as they look for a De Bruyne injury update ahead of the Champions League clash.

Man City vs Porto: Is De Bruyne playing tonight?

Manchester City come into the clash against Porto after having registered a 1-0 victory over Arsenal last time out. Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t made the best of starts to their league season and currently find themselves at the 11th place with seven points from four games. The Cityzens will be looking to progress past the quarter-finals this season, after failing to cross the hurdle in each of their last three campaigns.

Porto, on the other hand, have already fallen behind Benfica in the Primeira Liga, courtesy of their poor start. The side has managed just seven points from four games and currently sits second on the table. They come into the Champions League clash after playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

De Bruyne Return: When is De Bruyne coming back?

The Kevin De Bruyne injury news first came to light after the midfield ace pulled out of Belgium’s Nations League squad. The midfielder has since then missed Man City’s league victory over Arsenal and is set to be out for few weeks according to Pep Guardiola. The Man City boss failed to give a date when questioned about the midfielder’s probable return, with Kevin De Bruyne expected to miss several games for the English club.

Guardiola provides reason for Kevin De Bruyne injury

🗣️ Guardiola on De Bruyne: "I don't think it's much but next games I think will be out. But we will see, day by day, how he is going on. I don't know [how long], I cannot answer this question because I don't know."#FFScout #FPL #GW5 #MCFC #FantasyPL pic.twitter.com/2Px6N33Y98 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 16, 2020

While Guardiola refused to blame Belgium for Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, the iconic coach said that the hectic schedule is the reason behind the midfielder’s knock. Speaking to the press, Pep Guardiola revealed that Kevin De Bruyne had just eight days of rest after last season, suggesting that the midfielder is injured because he hit his fitness limit with games coming thick and fast in the new season. Calling the fixture congestion ‘too much’, the coach expressed hope that the Premier League will look into it and bring about changes.

Man City vs Porto team news: De Bruyne injury update

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne will therefore miss the Champions League clash, as will Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus. Pep Guardiola confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko is available after recovering from injury.

Porto: Ivan Marcano and Mouhamed Mbaye continue to remain unavailable as they continue their recovery from ACL injuries

Image Credits: Manchester City Twitter