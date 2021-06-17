Is De Ligt Playing Tonight Vs Austria? Netherlands Team News For Euro 2020 Game

The Netherlands will hope to emulate Italy and seal progression to the round of 16 on Thursday when they take on Group C rivals Austria. The Dutch registered a thrilling 3-2 win in their opener over Ukraine to put them in command in Euro 2020 and will hope to do the same when they return to Amsterdam Arena on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's a look at "Is De Ligt playing tonight ?" the Matthijs De Ligt Injury update.

When is De Ligt coming back? Frank De Boer confirms De Ligt return ahead of Austria clash

Netherlands head coach Frank De Boer has confirmed that Matthijs De Ligt will make a return to the line-up against Austria. The Juventus defender picked up a groin injury on the last day of his country’s training camp in Portugal about 10 days ago and subsequently sat out of the game against Ukraine. With the 21-year-old out, De Boer's side struggled to contain goals and shipped in two on the night which would have proved costly if not for Denzel Dumfries winner. De Boer is expected to retain the same side with De Ligt's arrival as the sole change despite a host of talent vying for a place in the side. Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, PSV's Donyell Malen and Sevilla's Luuk de Jong all trying to find a place into the side.

We have the late #UefaEuro2020 game from Amsterdam today on ESPN. Netherlands 🇳🇱-Austria 🇦🇹, the 2 winners in Group C, first time out. De Ligt due back for the Dutch. Big discussion in Austria as always about Alaba‘s role & how best to use him. Coverage all day on ESPN. #NEDAUT — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) June 17, 2021

The De Ligt injury update will be positive news for the Oranje as they hope to make it count against Austria but De Boer has refused to reveal who in the five-man defence would be dropped. The De Ligt return will likely see 20-year-old Ajax centre back Jurrien Timber sit out. Stefan De Vrij and Daley Blind are likely to retain their places in defence while Dumfries and Patrick van Aanholt are expected to hold onto their spots out wide. So the answer to the "Is De Ligt playing tonight?" question is yes.

Netherlands Euro 2020 opener saw them clinch an epic 3-2 win over dark horses Ukraine. After a dull and goalless first half, Frank de Boer's side came to life with captain Georginio Wijnaldum and striker Wout Weghorst scoring in quick succession just before the hour mark. However, Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine fought back with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk to draw level with just 11 minutes left in the game. Dumfries then settled the game with a brilliant strike just five minutes off from the final whistle, to clinch three points for the Oranje.

(Image Courtesy: De Ligt Instagram)