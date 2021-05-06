Is Donny Van De Beek Playing Tonight Vs Roma? Man United Team News And Predicted Lineup

Manchester United are all set to travel to Rome to face Roma for their second leg of their UEFA Europa League (UEL) semi-final on Thursday night at the Stadio Olympico stadium. Having thrashed Roma 6-2 at home, the Red Devils will be full of confidence heading into their second leg. One can expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a number of changes to prevent any injuries from taking place since Manchester United will play four games in the next eight days.

If United were to beat Roma, they would get an opportunity to win their second UEL in five years, having won the trophy in 2016-17. With so much on the line for Man United, it raises the questions: 'Is Donny van de Beek playing tonight?' And what is the latest Donny van de Beek injury update?

Is Donny van de Beek playing tonight? When is Donny van de Beek coming back?

Despite a staggering £40million move to land Donny van de Beek in the summer transfer window, the Dutch midfielder has struggled for game time since he has just made two Premier League starts in the whole season. As a result of such limited appearances, fans have often wondered if Donny van de Beek is carrying any injuries. According to the latest Donny van de Beek injury update, the 24-year old is fit and available for selection for Manchester United's trip to Roma.

A reminder of the 2️⃣4️⃣ #MUFC men who will be available for selection on Thursday night...#UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2021

When is Donny van de Beek coming back? Donny van de Beek return expected against Roma

Over the weeks there have been rumours circulating about Donny van de Beek feeling unsettled at Old Trafford considering his limited appearances at the club. The Dutch midfielder last made an appearance on April 25 when he came off the bench against Leeds United. However, considering Manchester United's congested fixture list, fans can expect a Donny van de Beek return to the starting lineup against Roma.

Man United team news and predicted lineup

Heading into this game, Manchester United will be without Phil Jones and Anthony Martial as both are sidelined with knee injuries. With Solskjaer expected to rest some of his players, Daniel James is likely to start on the right-wing with Mason Greenwood playing down the middle. Along with Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles may also return to the starting line-up for the Red Devils.

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David de Gea; Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood