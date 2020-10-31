Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight? Real Madrid Team News Vs Huesca

Real Madrid take on Huesca in LaLiga this weekend as they look to put their poor performance in the Champions League behind them. The Real Madrid vs Huesca game will take place on Saturday, October 31 at 6:30 pm IST. After star signing Eden Hazard made his highly anticipated return from injury in the midweek fixture, many fans have been eagerly waiting for the Belgian to start in LaLiga. Here is the latest Eden Hazard injury update.

Real Madrid vs Huesca: Is Eden Hazard playing tonight?

Real Madrid continued their inconsistent start to the new season as they mounted a late comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League. The result means that Zinedine Zidane’s men are still looking for their first victory in Europe this season. Although the team’s fortunes have fared slightly better in the league. Real Madrid recorded an impressive 3-1 El Clasico victory last weekend which left the club third in the LaLiga standings with 13 points from six games.

Huesca, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory of the season after seven league games. The hosts find themselves in 18th place in the LaLiga table with five points from seven games. They come into the Real Madrid game on the back of a 4-1 loss against Real Sociedad.

Eden Hazard injury update: When is Eden Hazard coming back?

The Belgian midfielder made his much-awaited return from injury against Borussia Monchengladbach as he came on in the second half. The 29-year-old came on for the last 20 minutes, with Zidane talking about Hazard's fitness levels after the game. The coach admitted that he was pleased to have the Hazard back and explained that the Belgian will be gradually integrated into the side.

However, the former Chelsea superstar may be set to start his first league game this season when Real Madrid take on Huesca. Discussing the possibility of an Eden Hazard return, Marca reported that Zidane is set to hand the winger his first start of the campaign. Discussing the Eden Hazard injury, the Spanish publication also disclosed that the midfielder is likely to feature alongside both Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio for the first time.

Eden Hazard return: Real Madrid team news

While it remains to be seen whether Eden Hazard features from the start, Real Madrid have other injury concerns to deal with as well. Dani Carvajal, Martin Odegaard and Nacho are out of the game, as are Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz. Thibaut Courtois should be fit to start after training on Thursday due to a muscular problem.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter