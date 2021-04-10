Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Barcelona? Real Madrid Team News For El Clasico

LaLiga's next match features the highly awaited El Clasico with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday, April 10 with kickoff scheduled at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST). The El Clasico is always a crucial game for both sides no matter the two teams' positions in the LaLiga standings. However, this time there is much more on the line.

Los Blancos are currently third in the LaLiga standings with 63 points, three points off LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. The team that separates the two is Barcelona with 65 points. As the stakes could not have been higher, both sides will feature their best starting XIs. With that in mind, it raises the questions - 'Is Eden Hazard playing tonight?' or 'When is Eden Hazard coming back?'

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? Eden Hazard injury update

Real Madrid are set to face a massive injury blow ahead of the El Clasico as the latest Eden Hazard injury update is that the Belgian international will not feature in the starting line-up against arch-rivals Barcelona. Hazard returned to training last week and is nearing full fitness much sooner than expected as the international break gave him enough time to recuperate.

Eden Hazard injury concerns have been a nightmare for Los Blancos as whenever the Belgian has returned, he has faced another injury setback shortly after. The Real Madrid forward has just made 25 LaLiga appearances in two seasons and has been on the sidelines for over a month as a result of his latest muscle injury. Fans will hope that this time when he makes his return he can enjoy an injury-free season.

When is Eden Hazard coming back? Eden Hazard return expected soon

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gave Eden Hazard's injury update after the game against Eibar. "Hopefully we can get [Federico] Valverde and Hazard back. We will see tomorrow and the day after." Since the game against Eibar took place a week ago, an Eden Hazard return can be expected soon.

Real Madrid team news for El Clasico

Sadly for Los Blancos, Eden Hazard will not be the only absentee as Zidane will be without a number of crucial players. The first choice centre-backs, Sergio Ramos (muscle) and Raphael Varane (COVID-19), will be unavailable. Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal is also not included in the 19-man squad after recently returning to training.

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema