Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Real Madrid Team News For UCL Clash

While Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid are still in the hunt for the LaLiga title, they would want nothing more than a 14th UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy. Los Blancos are proven winners in this competition, having won the trophy for three consecutive years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) with Zidane. Their next challenge in the UCL is against Chelsea.

The UCL semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea will take place on Tuesday, April 27 at 8:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 AM IST). The match will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. With a game of such importance for Real Madrid, it raises the questions: 'Is Eden Hazard playing tonight' and 'What is Eden Hazard injury update?'

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight? When is Eden Hazard coming back?

'Is Eden Hazard playing tonight' is the key question on the minds of Real Madrid fans as they hope to see their talisman play against his former employers. Hazard's stint at Madrid has not gone as per plan as he has suffered through various injuries ever since his £150 million reported move from Chelsea. Over the two LaLiga seasons, the Belgian international has just started 26 games and has been directly involved in just seven goals (three scored and four assists).

However, the latest Eden Hazard injury update seems promising as the 30-year old made his return from injury against Real Betis in the last 15 minutes of the match. The winger had been out of action for several weeks because of a muscle problem but is back fit ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Zidane was happy with the performance of Hazard on his return and hopes that the Belgian star will be a vital player for them in the games to come. After the game against Betis, Zidane said, "I liked what Hazard did. He's left me feeling good [about him]. He can be a very important player for us. He can bring a lot."

Will Eden Hazard return to the starting line-up against Chelsea? Real Madrid team news

While Hazard demonstrated impressive performance on his return to the squad, an Eden Hazard return to the starting line-up against Chelsea is yet unlikely. The 30-year old has just returned to the squad and will require to improve his fitness before he is ready to start games for Madrid. Moreover, with the likes of Vinicius impressing in his position on the left, Zidane will find it easier to rest Hazard on Tuesday.

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Raphaël Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio