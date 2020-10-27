Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Monchengladbach? Real Madrid Team News For UCL Clash

Real Madrid will be looking to build on their impressive El Clasico victory when they resume their Champions League campaign this week. After losing two games on the bounce, the Spanish champions responded in impressive fashion by beating Barcelona 3-1. Ahead of the Champions League game against Borussia Monchengladbach, though, Eden Hazard's availability has become the talking point.

Also Read: Real Madrid Midfielder Isco Caught On Camera Hitting Out At Zidane Over Lack Of Minutes

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid preview: Is Eden Hazard playing tonight?

Real Madrid will be looking to register their first Champions League victory of the season when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Zinedine Zidane’s men were outclassed by a young Shakhtar side in the opening round of Champions League fixtures as they lost 3-2 at home. However, Los Blancos are coming into this game on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Barcelona.

Also Read: Barcelona Boss Koeman Pins Blame On VAR After Humiliating El Clasico Defeat Vs Real Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, drew their opening Champions League fixture 2-2 against Inter Milan and are on the lookout for their first victory as well. Monchengladbach come into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Mainz in the league. The German club is currently placed sixth in the Bundesliga with eight points from five games.

Eden Hazard injury update: Belgian star included in the squad

Eden Hazard could be set to take the field after being included in Real Madrid’s 21-man squad for the trip to Germany. The Belgian star has been out injured with a muscle injury since September 30 but recent clips showed Eden Hazard training with the squad. The 29-year-old attacker was seen running with the ball as he practised his shooting. The Belgian winger was also seen travelling with the squad to Germany, with Real Madrid’s social media accounts posting pictures of Eden Hazard.

Also Read: Eden Hazard's Transfer Valuation Plummets To €60m Following Injury Woes At Real Madrid

Eden Hazard return: When is Eden Hazard coming back?

While the Belgian has been included in the squad, it remains to be seen whether he will feature from the start. When questioned about a potential Eden Hazard return, Zinedine Zidane said that he was pleased to see the player with the group. However, the coach remained coy on whether Eden Hazard will make the starting 11, as Zidane said that the most important thing is that the winger is back in contention.

Also Read: Eden Hazard Would've Joined Tottenham Had Chelsea Not Won The UCL: Harry Redknapp

Eden Hazard's injury-riddled Real Madrid career

The Belgian winger last played for the club in the Champions League round-of-16 second-leg loss at Manchester City on August 7 and has struggled with myriad injuries during his time at Real Madrid. Hazard has managed just 22 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving in 2019, registering one goal and seven assists.

Eden Hazard has missed more than 200 days of football due to injury since coming to Real Madrid, according to Trasnfermrkt. The Belgian star has predominantly suffered from ankle injuries ever since he arrived in Spain, with the former Chelsea man expected to take up the left-wing position once he’s fit to feature consistently.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Instagram