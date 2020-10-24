Is Edinson Cavani Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Man United's No. 7 Could Finally Make Debut

Is Edinson Cavani playing tonight against Chelsea? Man United fans are eager to know the availability of the Uruguayan striker, who arrived at the club as a free agent signing on transfer deadline day, for Saturday's Premier League fixture. One of the deadliest strikers in his prime, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored a whopping 341 goals in 556 club appearances during his career. The 33-year-old, however, had to be patient to make his much-anticipated debut for Manchester United.

Is Edinson Cavani playing tonight?

Since joining the club as a last-minute signing, Edinson Cavani was forced to spend two weeks in quarantine as he missed his new side's impressive wins over New Castle United and his former club PSG. As it appears, the Edinson Cavani debut day has finally arrived as the striker looks set to play a part against Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Saturday.

The big games are coming thick and fast.



Come on United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2020

During Friday's pre-match press conference, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Cavani is ready to make his Man United debut against Chelsea. Having left PSG in June 2020, the striker had to work on his fitness to be ready to start for the Red Devils. Solskjaer revealed the striker was left out of midweek's matchday squad against PSG as the striker didn't have the necessary match fitness to feature in the crucial Champions League tie.

"He didn't feel ready for the PSG game because it was too early for him. He hadn't done enough sharpness work, but he's managed to do that this week and let's see if that means he's ready for the Chelsea game - I'm hopeful," Solskjaer said on Friday.

Ole went on to praise the striker for the work he put inside the gym during his time away from the team. "He's been very meticulous and very methodical in his training and his preparation," the manager added. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Cavani has finally adapted to the playing style at his new club, and can be unleashed on Saturday as Man United prepare for a tough home game against Chelsea.

Man United vs Chelsea

Fans will likely see Edinson Cavani vs Chelsea at some point during Saturday's match as Ole will aim to end his Old Trafford hoodoo this season. The club is yet to pick up a win at home in all competitions. Their last win came all the way back in August when they beat LASK, 2-1 in the Europa League.

Man United are currently 15th in the league with six points in four matches (two wins, two draws). They will host Chelsea on Saturday, October 24, at 10:00 PM IST.

(Image Credits: Edinson Cavani Instagram)