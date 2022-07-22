Is Erling Haaland Playing For Manchester City Vs Bayern Munich? Here's An Official Update

Premier League giants Manchester City are all set to take on Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in their second pre-season friendly clash on July 23. The match will take place at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, with the game set to kick off at 4:30 AM on July 24 (as per IST). Since pre-season is usually a time when most of the squads try and give some game time to their new signings, it was surprising not to see Erling Haaland feature in Manchester City's first game against Club America despite being named on the bench.

The 22-year-old Norwegian made a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad Stadium this year in a deal that was worth £51m. Ahead of the mega pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich, here is a look at whether Erling Haaland will feature in this clash or not.

Will Erling Haaland play against Bayern Munich?

Ahead of the blockbuster pre-season friendly clash against Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland had taken to this social media handle and written that he hoped to make his Manchester City debut against the Bavarians, suggesting that he is ready and is just waiting for manager Pep Guardiola to give him a chance.

Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah 🙌🏻 https://t.co/iH6SoWljqJ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Pep's comments suggest that the forward can make his debut against Bayern Munich, having recovered from his niggles. As quoted by ManCity.com, the Spanish coach said, "Next game, Erling will be ready. He’s had niggles and a few problems. We’ll see. He’s trained for just two sessions and we did not want to take risks. The season is so long."

Speaking of Haaland's issues, Pep went on to add, "He had some problems last season at Dortmund but we will try to handle it; it’s not a big issue. We want to take care of them. When we come back we want to be fit; the player has to be fit to be ready. It will come."

How to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live?

Fans wondering how to watch the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich clash live in India can tune in to CITY+, which has the official telecasting rights for the game. Other than India, the match will also be available in the following countries to watch: UK, France and several other Asian and European countries.