Is European Super League Cancelled? ESL Respond To 'Big 6' Pullout On The Same Day

The European Super League's grand plans to revolutionise the game was hit a major roadblock after the Premier League Big Six pulled out from its plans. In an abrupt U-turn, Chelsea pull out of Super League on Tuesday and were soon followed by Manchester City, leading the other four Premier League clubs to also withdraw from the competition. Now as the six Super League teams pull out, the future of the breakaway competition looks bleak amidst the continued backlash by fans. So the question is - 'Is European Super League cancelled?'

The Premier League Big Six involved in the European Super League have formally withdrawn from the competition. Almost immediately after the Man City pull out of Super League confirmation came in, Chelsea had signalled their intent to do so by preparing documentation to withdraw from the breakaway competition. The other four sides, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all now followed suit, meaning that half of the European Super League contingent has now turned their backs on the grand plans of a midweek competition. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who was critical of the Super League, welcomed the reversal and said that the Premier League clubs have a lot to offer not only to their competition but to the European game.

#SuperLeague has been officially SUSPENDED ðŸš¨ðŸš«



- English clubs have left (Chelsea too, official soon).

- Inter have left, AC Milan are set to leave.

- Juventus and Spanish clubs: waiting for official position.



The whole #SuperLeague has been stopped to “reshape the project”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

AC Milan and arch-rivals Internazionale are reportedly on the brink of an exit, which would leave only Juventus and the three LaLiga sides as the last standing members of the breakaway group. So far, none of the Spanish and Italian sides have yet released a statement after the Man City pull out of Super League news was confirmed. As things stand, the Super League is suspended but despite the setbacks and the pullouts, ESL, headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, remains committed to getting the project up and running, even if the completion would hardly resemble the original idea.

#SuperLeague official statement ðŸš¨



"We are reconsidering the appropriate steps, in order to reshape the project”.



“We're proposing a new competition, because current one isn't working. English clubs have been forced to leave, due to outside pressure”.



It’s gonna be suspended. pic.twitter.com/2GWXSVhTr4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

The Super League teams pull out is expected to continue even as the European Super League has vowed to “reshape the project” after its plans were left in tatters. Quashing the Super League suspended fears, in a statement, the remaining six clubs in the ESL said, "Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations. We shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community".

