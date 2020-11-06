Is Fred The Reason Harry Maguire Is Struggling? Robin Van Persie Slams Man United Tactics

Manchester United have been guilty of shipping goals and club captain Harry Maguire has come under fire this season for his performances. And former Man United striker Robin Van Persie has highlighted Harry Maguire's inability on the ball as one reason. "Everyone is talking about Maguire being fantastic on the ball, so far he's not been fantastic on the ball going forward, with his passing," he said on BT Sport.

The Man United legend Robin van Persie also believes Fred is one of the main reasons Harry Maguire is struggling for form. He added - "Before the show, I talked with Owen [Hargreaves] about the positioning of the team overall and in some situations, the team is not well-positioned. You see Fred coming to take the ball from centre-back, he should not do that. Maguire should do that. He can do that forward pass. He should play higher up the pitch, where it is more difficult to play, but it gives everyone more options.

Also Read | MIL Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

"The forward players should play as high as possible and find spaces in that area and not drop too deep. You see it's not clicking because the positioning of the players is not right most of the time," he said. Man United have been switching between several formations this season with inconsistent results.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Lost Possession 34 TIMES Vs Istanbul Basaksehir, Fans Suspect 'problem'

Paul Scholes believes Man United are lacking in ability to link play going forward

Paul Scholes added his two cents to Robin Van Persie's comments and said "I think Harry is a good leader, there's not many else in the squad, possibly Bruno Fernandes could be, but I think the problem he's had is his one-one-one defending and Lindelof next to him. I think that's why he needed so much protection.

"You look at United down the years and they always had two centre-halves who could deal with strikers. They didn't need protecting. And that frees the midfield players up to worry about the attacking side of the game. Over the last few weeks, they just haven't had that and the two midfield players have become too defensive and they're struggling to get the players on the ball," he concluded.

Also Read | LEI Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: East Bengal's Anthony Pilkington Names Luis Suarez Most Formidable Opponent

Image credits: AP / Fred Twitter