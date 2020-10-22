Is Gareth Bale Playing Tonight In The Europa League? Spurs Team News For LASK Fixture

Tottenham begin their Europa League campaign when they take on Austrian side LASK. The Tottenham vs LASK game will take place on Thursday night, October 22 (October 23 in India) at 12:30 am IST. With star signing Gareth Bale making an appearance from the bench for his second Spurs debut, fans have hope that the Welsh winger will start the Europa League opener this week.

Tottenham vs Spurs: Is Gareth Bale playing tonight?

Tottenham will be looking to put their disastrous Premier League game against West Ham behind them as they look to open their Europa League campaign with a bang. Tottenham were on course for a solid 3-0 victory in the London derby before Jose Mourinho’s men lost control of the match with the game ending 3-3. The result left Tottenham seventh in the Premier League table with eight points from five games.

📰 ICYMI - The latest team news ahead of our @EuropaLeague group stage opener.#UEL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2020

LASK on the other hand have started their domestic campaign in great form, winning six out of their first nine games of the season. They currently find themselves in fifth place in the Austrian Bundesliga standings with seven points from four games. They come into their Europa League opener having defeated SV Worgl 3-0 in their last outing.

Gareth Bale return: When is Gareth Bale coming back?

While Gareth Bale only featured from the bench last time out, the Welshman is set to feature from the start against LASK. The Europa League game will offer a good opportunity for the 31-year-old to get up to speed and build a connection with his Spurs teammates. Jose Mourinho in his pre-match press conference remained coy on whether Gareth Bale would start the game, but confirmed that the player isn’t suffering from any injury issues.

Mourinho gives reason for not starting Bale against West Ham

Gareth Bale had a debut to forget after his substitute appearance coincided with Spurs relinquishing a 3-0 lead in the West Ham game. The Welshman also missed a great chance to score on his return, firing his shot wide after a great run through the Hammers' defence. After the game, Jose Mourinho explained the reason behind not handing a full debut to Gareth Bale.

Mourinho explained that everyone at the club would have to fight for their position in the side, as he suggested that Gareth Bale doesn’t have a beautiful chair waiting for him when it comes to a starting berth at the club.

Tottenham team news: Gareth Bale injury update

Jose Mourinho confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns coming into the Europa League clash. Defenders Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined and won't be fit to feature against LASK. Giovani Lo Celso has recovered from a thigh injury, with the Portuguese tactician admitting that the player could be involved. Another player who has returned to training is Argentinian attacker Erik Lamela.

