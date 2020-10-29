Is Gareth Bale Playing Tonight Vs Antwerp? Tottenham Team News For Europa League Game

Since the opening day defeat against Everton in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have gone on to stay unbeaten in the 10 games that followed, delivering spectacular performances time and again. The arrival of Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid will provide a much-needed depth to Spurs' attacking line-up, which already boasts the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura. But the Welshman has largely been restricted to the bench.

Also Read | Gareth Bale injury update: Mourinho hands an update on winger as Giggs snubs Wales selection

When is Gareth Bale coming back? Gareth Bale injury update

Bale arrived in north London with a knee injury and missed out quite a number of games on the sidelines. The 31-year-old managed to break into Mourinho's squad for the game against West Ham United following the conclusion of the international break. He was introduced in the game as a substitute with the time leading by three goals. With Bale on the field, Spurs went on to concede thrice.

Also Read | Luka Modric rules out emotional Tottenham reunion with Gareth Bale, claims he’s "too old"

When does Gareth Bale return to starting line up?

Spurs next play Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday and questions on Bale's availability have bee doing the rounds recently. The Wales international is arriving at his best and has been sweating it out in the team training, says Mourinho as quoted by The Guardian.

Mourinho states Bale has been a great example for his teammates at Spurs. He cites the fact that the winger did not manage to bag a single minute against Burnley despite being on the bench, but never complained about it. His behaviour as a team player has been remarkable, adds the former Real Madrid boss.

Also Read | Gareth Bale became the first to score Champions League hat-trick vs Inter on Oct 20, 2010

Is Gareth Bale playing tonight? Gareth Bale return confirmed by Mourinho

Among all the questions directed at Mourinho, the one that stood out - Is Gareth Bale playing tonight against Antwerp? The Spurs boss has confirmed that the Welshman will start the Europa League game. Mourinho expects Bale to 'fly', courtesy of the fact that he has been working exceptionally hard in training to run riots on the flanks.

Besides, Japhet Tanganga is the only player injured ahead of the game. Gedson Fernandes, Paulo Gazzaniga and Joe Rodon are not eligible for the group stage of the Europa League. Meanwhile, the two teams have managed to win their respective opening games in the competition and the winner of the fixture will claim the top spot in Group J standings.

Also Read | Gareth Bale accused of rejecting pay cut, other Real Madrid stars agree to drop salaries

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter