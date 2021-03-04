Is Gareth Bale Playing Tonight Vs Fulham? Tottenham Team News For Premier League Fixture

Tottenham Hotspur take an away trip to Craven Cottage as they square off against Fulham in the next Premier League match on Thursday. The PL clash is set to be played on March 4 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. With crucial fixtures coming in thick and fast for Jose Mourinho's outfit we take a look at the Portuguese manager's potential playing 11 for the next match and check on the availability of their in-form attacker Gareth Bale.

Is Gareth Bale playing tonight? Gareth Bale injury update

After failing to impress Jose Mourinho since his arrival to Tottenham, Gareth Bale has finally made some progress and is now a crucial part of the manager's plans. He is fully fit and rearing to go as per the manager's pre-match press conference on the eve of the game. Currently, on a hot streak, the Welsh forward has been sensational in front of goal and has found the back of the net thrice in the last two games. The 31-year-old attacker slotted the opening goal for Spurs in their last PL outing against Burnley and also scored the last goal of the game for the London outfit who went on to register a commanding 4-0 victory over Sean Dyche's team.

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

The North London outfit will miss the services of Giovani Lo Celso with the Argentine being the only absentee for Jose Mourinho before their trip to Fulham. With Spurs slotting eight goals in the last two games, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will focus on playing the winning combination and will make the least number of changes in the starting 11 as the team is shaping up well and holds the ability to break down defences.

Just like a defensively resilient Burnley, Fulham have also been solid over the last few weeks as they have conceded only one goal in their last five games. Given how Spurs performed over the weekend, Mourinho is expected to go all out with his attack and play the likes of Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min and Gareth Bale all together with club captain Harry Kane leading the line.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Playing 11

Fulham- Areola, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete, Aina, Lemina, Reed, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja

Tottenham Hotspur- Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Aurier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Bale, Kane

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Given their current form, Tottenham start the match as favourites and are likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes and register their third consecutive win on Thursday.

Prediction- Fulham 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

