Is Gareth Bale Playing Tonight Vs West Ham? Tottenham Team News Ahead Of London Derby

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will face David Moyes' West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 18 with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 pm BST (9:00 pm IST). There has been plenty of buzz around the game as it could potentially see the return of Gareth Bale in a Spurs jersey after more than seven years. The Welshman hasn't featured for Tottenham this season since his move from Real Madrid in the summer and "Is Gareth Bale playing tonight vs West Ham?" has been the question on the lips of Spurs supporters this weekend.

Gareth Bale injury update: When will Gareth Bale return?

Since his return to Tottenham from Real Madrid on a season-long loan earlier this summer, Gareth Bale hasn't been able to feature for the club due to fitness issues. The 31-year old suffered a knee injury in training was tipped to make his second debut for the club in a crunch game against Manchester United just before the international break but Mourinho revealed that the winger wouldn't be fit for the trip to Old Trafford. However, the Portuguese also mentioned that Bale had a great chance of returning to action after the international break.

Bale wasn't included in Wales' national team squad due to his injury woes and manager Ryan Giggs felt it would be better for the star attacker to recover completely before returning to action. During the international break, Bale returned to training at Spurs' Enfield ground and was also seen scoring a few stunning goals in a session. Bale was also seen smiling with the rest of his teammates when they played a game of basketball earlier this week, seeming to be injury free.

José Mourinho has been hugely impressed with Gareth Bale's performances in #thfc training. [The Athletic] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 13, 2020

When is Gareth Bale coming back? Is Gareth Bale playing tonight vs West Ham?

While speaking to reporters earlier this week, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho hinted that Gareth Bale might be in line to feature against West Ham United on Sunday. The 'Special One' said, "I am not going to tell you if he (Bale) is going to play or not. What I can tell you is that he is working very well." Mourinho confirmed that Harry Kane would start the game against West Ham which could also mean that Bale might have to settle for a place on the bench on Sunday. Mourinho also revealed that Eric Dier will miss out on the game this weekend.

Image Credits - Tottenham Instagram