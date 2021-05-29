Is Gundogan Playing Tonight Vs Chelsea? Gundogan Injury Update For UCL 2021 Final Revealed

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has a tough task at hand as he sits down to determine his starting 11 against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29. The Spanish head coach is rumoured to have a few injury concerns. Before the big clash, fans have asked "Is Gundogan playing tonight?" and when would the Gundogan return take place.

Is Gundogan playing tonight? Gundogan injury update

Manchester City saw some worrying signs during the teams' final training session ahead of their Champions League final against Chelsea as Ilkay Gundogan limped out during the session. The 30-year-old midfielder had dived across the ground when attempting to hit a header when he banged into Fernandinho and went down on the ground. The former Borussia Dortmund star is rumoured to be in some discomfort following the incident during the team's training session on Friday. However, according to latest reports, the German midfielder is fine and rumoured to be in Pep Guardiola's plan for the finals, which could see the Gundogan return in Manchester City's starting 11 for the Champions League final on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to be a part of Pep Guardiola's midfield three with the Spanish likely to set his team in up a 4-3-3 formation. The German is likely to find himself alongside Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho with Kevin De Bruyne likely to start in the attack for City. The Spaniard is often seen fielding a 3-man attack without a proper number 9, with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez likely to join Kevin De Bruyne up front. The former Chelsea star is expected to slot into the Falls 9 role and kept in an interchanging position to keep Chelsea's defence on their toes during the course of the finals.

Just like City had Gundogan injury concerns, Chelsea too are reported to have a few injury scares with French star N'Golo Kante suffering from a thigh issue. However, the 30-year-old midfielder is expected to return along with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was benched at half-time in Chelsea's Premier League outing against Aston Villa. Even then, the Gundogan injury update is set to give Man City a massive advantage.

When is Gundogan coming back? Manchester City Predicted Playing 11s

Manchester City - Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden.

Chelsea - Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azplicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz.