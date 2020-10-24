Is Hakim Ziyech Playing Tonight Vs Man United? Chelsea Star Gives Update On His Condition

After last weekend's 3-3 draw with Southampton, Chelsea will look to bag a win against Man United on Saturday. The two teams will face off on October 24, 5:30 PM BST (10:00 PM IST) at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England. On October 21, Frank Lampard's side was held to 0-0 draw with Sevilla in the Champions league.

Hakim Ziyech return: Is Hakim Ziyech playing tonight?

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who played instead of Mason Mount against Sevilla, is expected to play against Man United. While his injury was bothering him previously, the 27-year-old is slowly making his way towards full match fitness. Lampard got Ziyech involved with just under 30 minutes remaining against Sevilla.

In a statement, Ziyech agreed that he has a long way to go before achieving complete fitness. "Obviously, I did not play for a long time even because of the virus, of course," he said. "And then it has just been a bit unlucky that the injury came," Ziyech added, stating that he will try and remain calm, hoping everything "will come by itself.

Hakim Ziyech injury

Ziyech injured his knee earlier this season, missing the start. Since then, the Morocco international is working towards building his fitness. He injured his knee during a free-kick, tweaking his knee right before he took the shot. He was sidelined for around 35 days, missing Chelsea's first four matched for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Man United vs Chelsea: Chelsea team news

Apart from Ziyech, Lampard confirmed that Edouard Mendy will be his first choice after he returned to the starting 11 lineup against Sevilla. "He’s shown his quality," Lampard said, while adding that Mendy played very well, and he is very happy with the way the French goalkeeper is playing. "As it stands he is [the number one] but that’s always up for grabs".

Lampard also spoke about Thiago Silva, and his status for their upcoming game. "He has not flagged it, so I think we are okay," Lampard said. The 42-year-old manager and Chelsea great complimented Silva, agreeing that he showed the qualities they've spoken about.

(Image credit: Hakim Ziyech Instagram)