Is Harry Kane Playing Tonight Vs Man City? Harry Kane Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a difficult period this week as a result of the European Super League drama followed by the shocking news of Jose Mourinho's sacking. To add to their troubles, Mourinho was sacked just a week prior to a cup final. Ryan Mason, who was appointed the interim manager until the end of the season, led Tottenham to a victory in his first game in charge against Southampton. That was also the first game this season when Tottenham went on to win a game having conceded the first goal.

However, their next challenge is against Premier League leaders Manchester City in the EFL Cup final. Spurs will require all of their key players in the team if they are to win their first trophy in over a decade. Tottenham's last cup win was the EFL Cup win in the 2007-08 season.

With a game of such importance, it raises the questions: 'Is Harry Kane playing tonight' and 'What is Harry Kane injury update?' The EFL Cup final will take place at the Wembley Stadium and the match will kick off on Sunday, April 25 at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST).

Is Harry Kane playing tonight? When is Harry Kane coming back?

Tottenham fans will be worried about their talisman striker Harry Kane, who was last seen hobbling around the pitch back to the dressing room at Goodison Park. Moreover, Kane did not feature in the line-up against Southampton on Wednesday. Kane, who suffered an ankle injury, has not trained since then either.

Ryan Mason gave a Harry Kane injury update and said that he was unsure whether Kane will be fit to play against Manchester City on Sunday. "We’re not sure yet. He didn’t train with the team today but we’ll have more of an idea tomorrow to see if we can get him back on the pitch. It’s a case of taking it hour by hour now. So the days are obviously running out. It’s a case of seeing how he feels in the next four hours, the next six hours, and go from there. I can’t really answer that question until tomorrow. Everyone isn’t sure," said Mason.

Harry Kane injury is a huge blow for Tottenham considering his staggering figures this season. The English international has been directly involved in 34 goals (21 scored and 13 assisted) this season. Kane also leads the Premier League golden boot race from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has scored 19 goals.