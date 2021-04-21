Is Harry Kane Playing Tonight Vs Southampton? Harry Kane Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspur have perhaps endured the most difficult period this week as a result of the European Super League drama and Jose Mourinho's sacking. Mourinho was sacked because of the club's poor results. Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League table and are five points off Chelsea, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

Spurs will need all of their key players in the team if they are to push for a top-four finish this season. With that in mind, it raises the questions: Is Harry Kane playing tonight' or 'When is Harry Kane coming back?' Tottenham are scheduled to play tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 21 at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST).

Is Harry Kane playing tonight? When is Harry Kane coming back?

Tottenham fans will be deeply concerned about their talisman striker Harry Kane, who was last seen hobbling around the pitch back to the dressing room at Goodison Park. Spurs drew 2-2 to Everton with Kane scoring both goals. Although no Harry Kane injury update was given immediately, interim head coach Ryan Mason gave an update today.

Speaking at his first press conference, Mason reported, "Harry didn’t train today and it’s a case of taking it day by day. We’re still not sure about the weekend yet, but what we do know is that Harry is working extremely hard to get over this injury. He’s a top professional and will be doing all he can to get fit as soon as possible. There is no time scale on it but, hopefully, he won’t be out for too long."

The Harry Kane injury update is a big setback for Tottenham as the team are in desperate need of wins with the league approaching the business end of the season. Kane has been prolific this season as the striker has scored 21 goals in the Premier League and 31 goals in all competitions this season. Spurs fans will be hopeful that a Harry Kane return takes place soon.

Tottenham vs Southampton team news: Harry Kane return delayed

As of now, Harry Kane's return to the field still remains in doubt and could be delayed. Here are the predicted lineups of today's Premier League game.

Tottenham predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Eric Lamela, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

Southampton predicted starting line-up: Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong; Danny Ings, Che Adams