Is Harry Maguire Playing Tonight Vs Leicester City? Harry Maguire Injury Update

Manchester United are all set to host Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will require all his key players to be fit and in top form as the games come thick and fast for the Red Devils towards the business end of the season. The game against Leicester on Tuesday will be United's third in a span of six days before they host Liverpool on Thursday. With that in mind, it raises the questions: 'is Harry Maguire playing tonight?' or 'when is Harry Maguire coming back?'

Harry Maguire injury update

Manchester United were dealt with a significant blow during their last Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday as Harry Maguire was forced off the field with an injury. The Manchester United captain appeared to be in discomfort after colliding with Aston Villa winger El Ghazi and was seen receiving some treatment on his left ankle. Although the English international attempted to come back on the pitch to resume the match, he went down again shortly after. The 28-year old again received some treatment before being replaced by Eric Bailly.

Is Harry Maguire playing tonight? When is Harry Maguire coming back?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refrained from mentioning a Harry Maguire return date but hinted that the Manchester United captain may miss a few weeks of action. Hence, the England international will not feature against his former employers tonight but may also be a doubt for the clash against Liverpool on Thursday. Moreover, with Manchester United's Europa League final clash set to take place on 26th May against Villarreal, Solskjaer is likely to be patient and give enough time for a Harry Maguire return to the starting line-up.

OGS on Maguire: "Might be a few weeks might be a few days." Says he hopes Maguire fit for final but not sure. Is ankle problem. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 9, 2021

Harry Maguire injury stops Manchester United captain from breaking Premier League record

Harry Maguire had matched Gary Pallister's record of 71 consecutive Premier League appearances without missing a minute last week and was on course to break it on Sunday before his injury. While the English international was unable to break the number of consecutive games played, he did overtake Pallister in minutes spent on the pitch. Pallister was substituted off just before the hour mark against Aston Villa in 1995 during his 72nd consecutive Premier League game whereas Maguire lasted till the 79th minute. It is this consistency and top drawer performances that have helped Maguire become a pivotal figure in the Manchester United starting line-up.