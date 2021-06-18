Is Harry Maguire Playing Tonight Vs Scotland? Maguire Injury Update

England are set to square off against Scotland in the Group D clash of their ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Friday, June 18. The European Championship fixture will be played in London at the Wembley Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8 pm BST. (12:30 AM IST, Saturday, June 19). With Harry Maguire snapped in training during the Three Lions' latest training session, we look to answer the question "Is Harry Maguire playing tonight?" alongside other details of this encounter.

Our final session before Scotland! 💪 pic.twitter.com/mJiypD61M8 — England (@England) June 17, 2021

Is Harry Maguire playing tonight? Harry Maguire injury update

The Manchester United defender has been missing from action since suffering an ankle injury in May against Aston Villa. The 28-year-old centre-back has declared himself fit and was even seen training and participating in team drills with Harry Kane ahead of the Three Lions' Euro 2020 clash against Scotland.

However, despite training with the team and declaring himself fit for the match, Harry Maguire is expected to start the match off the bench and not be a part of Southgate's starting 11. The Three Lions head coach has made it clear that he does not want the Red Devils star to rush his recovery to make sure that the 28-year-old is fully fit and stays in contention if England qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

A Harry Maguire return is expected as the Manchester United star could get a few minutes off the bench with England head coach Gareth Southgate expected to give him a taste of the action on Friday. John Stones and Tyrone Mings have been deployed in his absence as Gareth Southgate aims to provide Maguire more time to get back his fitness before playing in the European Championship. To answer the question "When is Harry Maguire coming back?" the Manchester United captain could however be handed a full start in the Three Lions' third group stage game against the Czech Republic after having missed over two months of competitive football.

Gareth Southgate will not be able to call upon Dean Henderson with the Manchester United goalkeeper withdrawing from the national team for the Euros after complaining of a problem in his hip region. Aaron Ramsdale who made the cut in England's 33-man provisional squad for the Euro 2020 before being axed from the 26-man team has been given a call up by Southgate once again.

England Predicted Playing 11

England- Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Image Source: Harry Maguire/Twitter