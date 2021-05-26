Is Harry Maguire Playing Tonight Vs Villarreal? Harry Maguire Injury Update For UEL Final

Manchester United are sweating over the fitness of captain Harry Maguire as they prepare for the Europa League final against Villarreal on Thursday. The England international hasn't played a game since an ankle injury suffered during the game against Aston Villa earlier this month. Here's a look at the Harry Maguire injury update and a potential Harry Maguire return date ahead of the 2021 Europa League final.

Harry Maguire injury update: Is Harry Maguire playing tonight?

Harry Maguire's chances of playing on Wednesday night look bleak as the Man United captain continues to recover from an ankle issue. Maguire sustained ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa on May 9 and has missed the last four games against Wolves, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester City. Maguire was sported with ankle support and crutches in the stands following the injury, but attended a screening of Sir Alex Ferguson's film at Old Trafford last week without crutches, sparking hope he may be fit for the final. Solskjaer revealed that the world's most expensive defender will wait until Tuesday night, the last training session to show his fitness, upon which a call on his involvement will be taken.

Harry Maguire sitting in the dugout unable to join in with #mufc training 😢 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/dW0ZMUixWE — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 25, 2021

The England international has travelled to Gdansk as part of the 26-man squad for Wednesday's match against Villarreal but did not take part in the Red Devils' final training session ahead of the game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially upbeat on the defender's return, suggesting in his pre-match press conference that Maguire could join the training. However, the England international did not take any part and headed to the dugout rather than the pitch as his teammates started training. So unless a miracle happens, the answer to "Is Harry Maguire playing tonight?" remains no.

Maguire in the dugout while United train #mufc pic.twitter.com/WExMmCEz3O — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 25, 2021

Harry Maguire return: When is Harry Maguire coming back?

Maguire was on crutches and ankle support soon after his injury, but the England defender is now able to walk even though his running days are still some way off. The England international's absence will be a crucial blow for the Red Devils, with Solskjaer's side winless three of their last four games in the Premier League. The Europa League final might have come too soon for the 28-year-old who is on track to return before the European Championship this summer. Maguire was named in Southgate's initial 33-man squad for the upcoming tournament, and the Man United captain is one of the key personnel in the Three Lions squad.

(Image Courtesy: Harry Maguire Instagram)