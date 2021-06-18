Is Jack Grealish Playing Tonight Vs Scotland? Grealish News Update

A historic match awaits us at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, June 18 as England lock horns against Scotland in their ongoing European Championship clash. The Group D fixture of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign will be played with the kickoff scheduled for 8 pm BST. (12:30 AM IST, Saturday, June 19). With Gareth Southgate expected to make a host of changes in his starting 11 for the second league clash, we look to answer the question, "is Jack Grealish playing tonight?" alongside other details of this match.

Is Jack Grealish playing tonight? Jack Grealish injury update

The Aston Villa star was reported to not be at his best and feel some stiffness in his legs during the team's training session on the eve of their match against Scotland. However, the latest reports reveal that the 25-year-old English international is fully fit and ready to feature for the Three Lions on Friday.

Gareth Southgate could make a few changes in the team's attack as Phil Foden looked far from his best against Croatia. The Manchester City youngster could make way for Jack Grealish with the Aston Villa captain likely to slot in on the right-hand side of England's attack. Sterling is expected to play on the left and Mason Mount through the middle with Harry Kane leading the line. The Three Lions head coach sees the 25-year-old Villa star as one of his crucial playmakers out wide in the team and will rely on his electric pace and pin-point crosses to threaten Scotland's goal on Friday.

However, Southgate will be unable to call upon Jordan Henderson with the Liverpool star continuing his recovery aiming at getting back to his full fitness. Manchester United defender Harry Maguire had earlier declared himself fit for the game. However, the 28-year-old centre-back is expected to be rested for the Scotland clash as Southgate aims to provide him ample time for recovery ahead of the knockout phase of the tournament.

England Predicted lineup

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

England vs Scotland Prediction

Scotland were handed a convincing 0-2 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic in their previous outing. They will be eager to get back to winning ways and collect their first points of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign against their UK rivals. However, England boast a stronger squad and also have the advantage of playing the tie on home turf in front of the Three Lions fans. Given the current form of both teams, we expect England and Scotland to play this match with high intensity and predict Gareth Southgate's side to register a comfortable win at Wembley on Friday.

Image source: Jack Grealish Instagram