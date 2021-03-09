Is Jadon Sancho Playing Tonight? Dortmund Star Ruled Out Of Crucial Sevilla Clash

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will host LaLiga outfit Sevilla in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday night. The Black and Yellow hold a slender lead over their Spanish opposition after their clash at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and will hope to cap the game off at the Signal Iduna Park. However, their chances have been hit by a telling blow with star winger Jadon Sancho's injury. Here's the Jadon Sancho injury update:

Is Jadon Sancho playing tonight? Sancho return date set in April, to miss UCL clash vs Sevilla

Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the finest wingers in Europe since moving to Dortmund, and the England international remains a key element in Dortmund's attacking plans on the pitch. And while the 20-year-old struggled for fitness in the early part of the season, the right-winger bounced back to his very best in time for the business end of the season. However, Sancho picked up a knock in the German Cup win over Borussia Monchengladbach last week and then missed the weekend's 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich. The 20-year-old has been in fine form in 2021, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in just 13 appearances.

The former Manchester City youngster's injury is worse than first feared, and he is expected to be out until April. Thus the 20-year-old remains ruled out for the games against Sevilla and the upcoming clashes against Hertha Berlin and FC Koln. The injury also rules him out of England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with the Three Lions set to face San Marino, Albania and Poland later this month. Dortmund's injury problems have worsened with Giovanni Reyna also a doubt for the game against Sevilla, while Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji and Marcel Schmelzer are also ruled out. Star striker Erling Haaland, limped off the field against Bayern Munich last weekend but is expected to lead the line.

Champions League live stream: Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. Besides, the Dortmund vs Sevilla live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV app, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The Champions League live stream will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 10.

