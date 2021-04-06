Is Jadon Sancho Playing Tonight Vs Man City? BVB Team News For Champions League Fixture

Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Man City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 7 at 12:30 AM IST. With so much on the line for Borussia Dortmund, it raises the questions - 'Is Jadon Sancho playing tonight' or 'When is Jadon Sancho coming back?'

Is Jadon Sancho playing tonight? Jadon Sancho injury update

Borussia Dortmund are set to face a massive injury blow ahead of their clash against Man City as the latest Jadon Sancho injury update is that the forward will not feature in the starting line-up on Tuesday. Sancho has been sidelined due to a muscle injury since the beginning of March and has missed the last four Bundesliga games as well as England's World Cup qualifiers. A Jadon Sancho return to Etihad would have been special for the English international considering he spent two years at City's academy.

When is Jadon Sancho coming back?

Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic's statement was worrisome for Dortmund fans as Sancho could miss the second leg as well. "With Jadon, we hope that the situation with him will change in the next seven to ten days," said Terzic. Reports in Germany indicated that the forward had returned to Germany last week after working on his rehabilitation in Dubai.

With Dortmund set to host City on April 14, the BVB fans will hope that Sancho returns to the starting line-up as soon as possible. Sancho has played a pivotal role in Dortmund's success so far as he has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 21 games this Bundesliga campaign. With him out of the squad since March, Dortmund have only managed to win one of their previous 5 games in all competitions (2D 2L) and have slipped to fifth in the Bundesliga standings.

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund team news: Jadon Sancho return delayed

Heading into this clash, Edin Terzic will be without a number of players, including Sancho. Left-back Marcel Schmelzer, centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou and midfielder Axel Witsel are all sidelined due to injuries. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Manchester City predicted line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Borussia Dortmund predicted line-up: Marwin Hitz, Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland