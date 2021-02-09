Is Jesse Lingard Playing Tonight Vs Man United? FA Cup 5th Round Team News

Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard went on to join West Ham United on loan until the end of the season in search of regular game time a couple of weeks ago. The England international did leave a lasting impact in his debut with the Hammers. He struck twice in his very first start for David Moyes against Aston Villa. The player now looks to display a similar performance for the former Man United manager when West Ham United travel to Old Trafford for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard confirms his move to West Ham United on social media, loan deal on cards

Is Jesse Lingard playing tonight?

Jesse Lingard was introduced in the starting line up in his very first game against Aston Villa. The Hammers bagged the lead in the second half with Tomas Soucek managing to get on the scoresheet. Lingard too went on to bag a goal with West Ham — his first for his new club — after a quick counter-attack from his side.

Positive vibes in the camp as we look ahead to tomorrow's #FACup tie at Old Trafford 😁 #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/aOkXDaJOrn — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 8, 2021

Although Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins pulled one goal back, Lingard ensured the two-goal lead continued for Moyes. The England international completed his brace in the 83rd minute to round up an impeccable debut with West Ham United. However, he ended up goalless in his side's draw against Fulham in the following game.

Also Read | Man United score 5 plus goals 8 times under OGS, more than Mourinho, LVG, Moyes combined

Is Jesse Lingard playing tonight? West Ham United team news vs Man United

Amid rumours of an injury, Jesse Lingard is completely fit and will be available for the clash against his parent club Man United. The club posted pictures of the midfielder training with the rest of the squad. He is expected to start against the Old Trafford outfit upfront alongside Said Benrahma.

Moyes is set to miss out on some key players ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. Arthur Masuaku is yet to recover completely from his knee injury, while Darren Randolph remains doubtful following a knock. Striker Michail Antonio's availability for the away clash is under the scanner due to a muscle injury.

Also Read | Man United star Amad Diallo provides 3 assists in 'Epic' comeback against Blackburn U-23s

Man United team news

Man United suffered a major setback after midfielder Paul Pogba sustained a muscle injury during their 3-3 draw against Everton. He is expected to miss out of action for at least the next four weeks. His injury spells trouble courtesy of the fact that he was in fine form the previous few games. Besides, Eric Bailly remains doubtful over his availability following a knock.

Also Read | Paul Pogba injury update: Man United star out for 'Few Weeks', confirms Solskjaer

Image courtesy: West Ham United Twitter