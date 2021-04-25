Is Kevin De Bruyne Playing Tonight Vs Tottenham? De Bruyne Injury Update

Manchester City have enjoyed an excellent season under Pep Guardiola as they currently lead the Premier League by 11 points from second-place Manchester United. Moreover, The Citizens are still in the running for two other titles this season. Pep's rotation policy has been the key reason behind their success considering several players of rivals clubs have been injured in this year's shortened season.

Manchester City will next face Tottenham this weekend at the Wembley Stadium for the EFL Cup final. The match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, April 25 at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). With such high stakes for Pep Guardiola's side, it raises the questions: 'Is Kevin De Bruyne playing tonight' or 'When is Kevin De Bruyne coming back?'

Is Kevin De Bruyne playing tonight? Kevin De Bruyne injury update

Manchester City fans will be deeply concerned as Kevin De Bruyne was seen limping out of the match against Chelsea last weekend. The midfielder was substituted after 47 minutes after landing awkwardly on his ankle while battling for the ball with N'Golo Kante. De Bruyne was treated by City's medical staff on the pitch before being replaced by Phil Foden.

While giving a Kevin De Bruyne injury update, Pep Guardiola said it was too soon to provide an accurate assessment. The Manchester City boss said, "I don't know. He has pain now. He told me tomorrow he is going to make a test with the doctors. It probably doesn't look good but we will see tomorrow."

When will Kevin De Bruyne return?

While giving the Kevin De Bruyne injury update, Pep Guardiola also gave an expected timeline for the Belgian international's return. Guardiola said, "I think if it's not really for this final hopefully, maybe he will be ready for the semi-finals of the Champions League." Considering Kevin De Bruyne has often been the playmaker for most of City's goals over the seasons, it will be a massive blow for them not to have their talisman in the EFL Cup final. At the same time if any team can cope with their best player missing on the pitch it is Manchester City. The Citizens are proven winners and will be looking forward to retaining the EFL Cup trophy.

Manchester City vs Tottenham team news: Kevin De Bruyne return uncertain

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham predicted starting lineup: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura