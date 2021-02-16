Is Kylian Mbappe Playing Tonight Vs Barcelona? Latest News On PSG Forward's Availability

FC Barcelona are set to square off against French giants and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. The first leg is slated to be played at Camp Nou this week with both teams looking to get an early advantage before playing the second leg. With fixtures coming thick and fast, we have a look at Mauricio Pochettino's team selection and see if Kylian Mbappe will feature against the Blaugrana outfit.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing tonight? Kylian Mbappe injury update

Kylian Mbappe is completely fit and itching to play against FC Barcelona in Spain. The young Frenchman will be looking to play an important role in this match. With PSG missing quite a few key stars for the game, Kylian Mbappe's performance will be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the first leg. The 22-year-old attacker has been in good form under the new manager and has found the back of the net quite a few times. Mbappe's latest goal came for PSG during their away trip to Marseille in early February where he was voted man of the match for his fantastic performance.

Also Read Champions League Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details For Round Of 16 First Leg

Barcelona vs PSG Team News

PSG will have to start the match without a few key players as Juan Bernat and Colin Dagba have been deemed unavailable for this match. Fellow attacker Angel Di Maria alongside former Barcelona star Neymar Jr also miss out on this match with the duo being sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Also Read Luis Suarez's Secret Atletico Clause Allows Him Free Exit On June 30: Report

Barcelona on the other hand will remain without the services of quite a few first-team individuals. Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, and Martin Braithwaite miss out for FC Barcelona in the attack while Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo also remain sidelined. However, Ronald Koeman is set to welcome back veteran defender Gerard Pique as he has been involved in first-team training but faces a race against time to be fit for the PSG clash.

FC Barcelona vs PSG predicted playing 11

FC Barcelona- M. ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong, Mingueza, Alba, Busquets, Pjanic, Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann, Messi

Also Read Where To Watch Champions League Live In India? UCL Live Stream Info Ahead Of Round Of 16

Paris Saint Germain - Navas, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Gueye, Paredes, Verratti, Kean, Icardi, Mbappe

Barcelona vs PSG Prediction

Both teams will start the match banking on some fantastic run of form in their recent outings. They have rarely faced defeats in their previous 10 matches and will be looking to gain an early advantage in this match. While PSG will be looking to find the back of the net and score a crucial away goal, Barcelona will benefit from playing at home and look to take advantage of that by registering an important win before heading to France for the reverse fixture. Our prediction, though, is a 1-1 draw.

Also Read Barcelona Boss Koeman Urges Referees To Protect Neymar, Ronaldo And Messi On The Field