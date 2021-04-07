Is Kylian Mbappe Playing Tonight Vs Bayern Munich? PSG Team News For UCL Clash

Bayern Munich are set to play hosts as Paris Saint-Germain make their way to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 7 (April 8 IST), for the first of their Champions League quarter-final games. Having been beaten soundly by Bayern Munich in the final of the tournament last season, Paris Saint-Germain will come into this match looking to avenge their defeat but more importantly, not repeating it. With a concerning number of injuries in both squads, we answer the all-important question: Is Kylian Mbappe playing tonight?

Is Kylian Mbappe playing tonight? Kylian Mbappe injury update

Missing a number of players from his squad for this crucial fixture against Bayern Munich, it will come as a huge relief to PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino that Kylian Mbappe will be fit and available to take the field in this encounter. The 22-year-old striker, who has proven to be one of the most important game makers for the PSG side, will be looking to play an important role in this match. As with his outings against Barcelona earlier this year - one that saw him score a hattrick of goals and another that saw him score the equaliser - Mbappe's performance in this game may be pivotal in deciding the outcome of this game.

Kylian Mbappe injury update and Bayern Munich vs PSG Team News

Coming into this game, PSG will be without some of their key players such as Juan Bernat who has been out with an ACL injury, Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi (coronavirus) and Leandro Paredes who is serving out a suspension. They may also be missing the services of Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa (calf injuries) and Mauro Icardi and Alexandre Letellier (thigh injuries) for this match.

Meanwhile, the defending champions of the Champions League, Bayern Munich have suffered a huge loss with star player Robert Lewandowski set to sit this match out with a knee injury. Also missing in action for them will be Douglas Costa (ankle), Corentin Tolisso (tendon), Malik Tillman (ACL), Ron-Thorben Hoffmann (knee), Marc Roca (unspecified) and Serge Gnabry (coronavirus).

Kylian Mbappe return: When is Kylian Mbappe coming back into action

Fans can watch Kylian Mbappe and the PSG side in action against Bayern Munich at 12:30 AM IST, April 8 (9:00 PM, local time, April 7 in Munich). In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The live stream of the game will be available in India on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction

Going by their recent forms and the players available for this match, we predict a 1-0 victory for PSG in this game.

Image Credits: Kylian Mbappe Twitter