Is LeBron James Part Owner Of Liverpool? Lakers Star's Liverpool Investment Details

'Liverpool win Premier League' was plastered all over the internet as the Reds snapped its 30-year Premier League drought on Thursday after Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Liverpool, who are currently on 86 points from 31 games are on course to finish the season with a Premier League record 105 points. NBA superstar LeBron James, part-owner of Liverpool FC, took to Twitter to express his delight after Jurgen Klopp's men secured the title.

Is LeBron James part-owner of Liverpool? LeBron James Liverpool investment

'LeBron James Liverpool investment' has been a known story for all Kopites since he became associated with the club when Fenway Sports Group (FSG) bought the club in 2011. So, 'Is LeBron James part-owner of Liverpool?' Yes. The Los Angeles Lakers star bought a 2% stake in Liverpool FC in 2011 when FSG bought the club from their previous owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks. Per reports, the LeBron James Liverpool investment was in around $6.5 million for the minority stake he acquired in 2011. However, in recent years, Liverpool's fortunes and club value has soared high, which means the value of stake has grown exponentially in the space of seven years. In 2019, Forbes valued Liverpool FC at $2.183 billion. This means the LeBron James Liverpool stake is worth over $43 million.

"I am thrilled to be working with John Henry and Tom Werner (FSG owners)," LeBron James said when the news was announced, as quoted by Goal. "These guys, like me, have a passion for sports. You can see the drive and commitment they have for their teams. For me, this is about being in business with an organization that loves sports as much as I do."

Does LeBron James own Liverpool? Yes, he is a part-owner of the club, but is LeBron James a fan of Liverpool FC? Apparently, yes. Apart from his delight after Liverpool's title win, LeBron James has frequently addressed his admiration for the Merseyside club via social media. He congratulated the club after they won the Champions League last season. In a previous interview, LeBron James compared Liverpool and its hardcore fanbase to NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys and interesting enough he also compared the football club to their arch-rivals Manchester United.

YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE‼️‼️‼️‼️ #WEARELIVERPOOL❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019

LeBron James has also visited Liverpool FC in the past.

With LeBron James and the entire Reds fraternity revelling in Liverpool's title triumph, Jurgen Klopp's men should be looking ahead in the season, where they can still topple a number of records. Liverpool are the earliest-winners in English top-flight history with seven games remaining. If Liverpool do breach the 100-point mark this season, they will beat Man City's Premier League record set in 2018. Their next game is against Man City on July 2.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

(Image Credits: Liverpool FC Official Website, Twitter Handle)